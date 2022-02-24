Man sentenced for stealing checks from Dickinson mailboxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Dickinson man convicted of stealing mail and checks from mailboxes was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.

Ryan Gregory Lee, 43, of Little Elm, Texas, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity fraud and one count of possession of stolen mail. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered Lee to pay back nearly $3,500.

Investigators said Lee stole the checks from mailboxes in Dickinson between October 2019 and May 2020 and altered payee information, dollar amounts and signatures. He then used personal identifying information from other people to both cash those checks and create fraudulent bank accounts, the complaint said.

Interim U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase said the case offers a reminder for residents to closely monitor their mail so they do not become targets of mail or identity theft.