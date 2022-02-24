ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ex-Minneapolis Cops Found Guilty in George Floyd Civil Rights Case

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

The former police officers who stood by as George Floyd was being murdered by Derek Chauvin were just found guilty on all charges by a jury of their peers in their federal case. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted after a 12-person panel rendered their...

