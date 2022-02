FLINT, MI—Two people accused of neglecting a 79-year-old woman they were responsible for caring for are scheduled for preliminary examinations. Genesee County District Court Judge William H. Crawford on March 22 will listen to evidence presented by prosecutors against Sylvester Allen Ross and Letisha Rochelle Miller relating to first-degree vulnerable adult abuse charges that were filed after allegations that the couple were neglecting the victim in the case.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO