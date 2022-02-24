REFILE-Mexico's Televisa posts 8.6% dip in Q4 net profit

* PKO's Q4 results due Feb 24 before market open * Q4 net profit seen at 1.18 bln zlotys vs 4.58 bln loss year ago GDANSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP , is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit after a loss in the same period a year earlier, which was hit by provisions on Swiss franc mortgages, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. State-run PKO BP is expected to report a net profit of 1.18 billion zlotys ($293 million) for the quarter, the survey of nine banks and brokerages showed. That would result in a net profit of 4.85 billion zlotys for the whole of 2021. The following is a table of estimates. Figures in millions of zlotys unless otherwise stated: FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 ============================================================== Net Income Net Interest Net Fee Income Income ============================================================== Median 1,167 2,644 1,160 Average 1,180 2,641 1,163 Lowest 1,133 2,582 1,140 Highest 1,231 2,680 1,196 No. of f'casts 9 9 9 Q4 2020 -4,575 2,458 1,024 Q3 2021 1,258 2,496 1,137 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Santander BM, BofA, DM mBank, Millennium DM, Ipopema, Trigon DM, VTB Capital Research, BM mBank ($1 = 4.0246 zlotys) (Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; Editing by Mark Potter)
Comments / 0