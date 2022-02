NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused in a massive international swindle has hit a snag. Prosecutors have admitted that emails and other documents were mistakenly withheld from defense. The 1MDB fraud case against Roger Ng went forward in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday with testimony by the government’s star witness, Tim Leissner. But a judge has said that once the direct examination of Leissner is over, she will pause the trial for as long as it takes for the defense to review the newly disclosed evidence. Ng says he’s innocent.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO