MIAA releases new statewide boys basketball tournament power rankings (Feb. 24)

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association revealed updated statewide boys and girls high school basketball tournament power rankings Thursday. The top 32 teams in each division along with all other squads that finish with a .500 or better record qualify for the postseason.

This will be the winter season's first foray into the statewide tournament that debuted in the Fall of 2021.

FIND THE GIRLS RANKINGS HERE:MIAA releases new statewide girls basketball tournament power rankings (Feb. 24)

The rankings reflect records of teams that were properly entered as of Thursday morning. Here are how the power rankings breakdown. The pairings will be finalized on Saturday.

Division 1

1. Boston College High School

2. Newton North High School

3. Andover High School

4. Springfield Central High School

5. Franklin High School

6. Taunton High School

7. Lexington High School

8. Beverly High School

9. Central Catholic High School

10. Needham High-School

11. Attleboro Public Schools

12. Wachusett Regional High School

13. Brookline High School

14. Westford Academy

15. Winchester High School

16. North High School

17. Everett High School

18. St. John's Preparatory School

19. Natick High School

20. Newton South High School

21. Catholic Memorial School

22. Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

23. Hingham High School

24. Methuen High School

25. Brockton High School

26. Cambridge Rindge & Latin School

27. Framingham High School

28. Durfee High School

29. Lynn English High School

30. Reading Memorial High School

31. Saint John's High School

32. Woburn Memorial High School

Also currently qualifying for the tournament with a record at or above .500:

35. North Andover

36. Marshfield

37. Peabody

39. Hopkinton

41. Concord-Carlisle

43. Lincoln-Sudbury

46. Haverhill

48. Saint Paul

50. Medford

Locals who currently outside the tournament: Braintree (40), Weymouth (51), Quincy (63)

Division 2

1. Malden Catholic High School for Boys

2. Mansfield High School

3. Leominster

4. Burlington High School

5. Pope Francis Preparatory School

6. Amherst-Pelham Regional High School

7. Norwood High School

8. North Quincy High School

9. Walpole High School

10. Holyoke High School

11. Salem High School

12. Pembroke High School

13. Scituate High School

14. Sharon High School

15. Longmeadow High School

16. Agawam High School

17. Oliver Ames High School

18. Foxborough High School

19. Shepherd Hill Regional High School

20. Canton High School

21. East Longmeadow High School

22. Whitman-Hanson Reg High School

23. Bedford High School

24. West Springfield High School

25. High School of Science & Technology

26. Medfield Senior High School

27. Northampton High School

28. Nauset Regional High School

29. Wakefield Memorial High School

30. Middleborough High School

31. Stoughton High School

32. Dracut High School

Also currently qualifying for the tournament with a record at or above .500:

33. Marblehead

34. Dighton-Rehoboth

35. Westwood

36. Charlestown

37. Melrose

38. Newburyport

39. Plymouth North

40. Masconomet

42. Nashoba

44. Grafton

47. Somerset Berkeley

49. Wilmington

50. Marlborough

71. Ludlow

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Plymouth South (43), Milton (54), Duxbury (59), Silver Lake (60)

Division 3

1. St. Mary's High School (Lynn)

2. Watertown High School

3. Tech Boston Academy

4. Norton High School

5. Boston Latin Academy

6. Swampscott High School

7. Abington High School

8. Archbishop Williams High School

9. New Mission High School

10. Dover-Sherborn High School

11. Old Rochester Regional High School

12. Bishop Fenwick High School

13. Arlington Catholic High School

14. Norwell High School

15. Oakmont Regional

16. Austin Prep

17. North Reading High School

18. Hanover High School -MA

19. Tantasqua Regional Senior High School

20. Greater New Bedford Reg Voc/Tech High School

21. Fairhaven High School

22. Cardinal Spellman High School

23. Belchertown High School

24. Gloucester High School

25. Sandwich High School

26. Shawsheen Valley Vocational Tech

27. Bishop Stang High School

28. Apponequet Regional High School

29. East Bridgewater Jr/Sr High School

30. Hudson High School

31.Pittsfield High School

32. Southeastern Reg Voc/Tech School

Also currently qualifying for the tournament with a record at or above .500:

33. Chelsea

34. Medway

35. Lowell Catholic

36. Greater Lawrence

42. Greater Lowell

43. Martha's Vineyard

49. Essex North Shore

50. Auburn

51. Quabbin

59. Bethany Christian

60. AMSA

63. Bristol-Plymouth

65. Montachusett

66. Excel

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Rockland (37)

Division 4

1. Randolph High School

2. Springfield International Charter School

3. Burke High School

4. Cathedral High School

5. Wahconah Regional High School

6. Monument Mountain Regional High School

7. Cohasset High School

8. Saint Joseph Prep Boston

9. Cape Cod Academy

10. Wareham High School

11. Northbridge High School

12. Manchester Essex Regional High School

13. Frontier Regional School

14. Georgetown Middle/High School

15. Millbury Memorial Jr/Sr High School

16. Amesbury High School

17. South Hadley High School

18. Nantucket High School

19. West Bridgewater Middle/Senior High School

20. Clinton Public Schools

21. Carver Middle/High School

22. Whittier Regional Voc Tech

23. Snowden Int'I School @ Copley

24. Bartlett High School

25. Matignon High School

26. Bourne High School

27. Fenway High School

28. Blackstone Valley Reg Voc/Tech High School

29. Winthrop High School

30. Uxbridge High School

31. Whitinsville Christian School

32. Tyngsborough

Also currently qualifying for the tournament with a record at or above .500:

34. Maimonides

39. Blue Hills

44. Bay Path

49. Sturgis West

Locals currently outside of the tournament: none

Division 5

1. Taconic High School

2. Baystate Academy Charter Public

3. Drury High School

4. Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School

5. Hoosac Valley Middle/High School

6. Granby Jr/Sr High School

7. Hopkins Academy

8. Maynard

9. Hopedale Jr/Sr High School

10. Hull High School

11. Mount Greylock Regional School

12. Westport Middle-High School

13. David Prouty High School

14. Lenox Memorial Middle & High School

15. Pioneer Valley Regional School

16. Greenfield High School

17. Salem Academy Charter School

18. Renaissance School

19. Academy of the Pacific Rim

20. Calvary Chapel Academy

21. Millis High School

22. Douglas High School

23. Prospect Hill Academy Charter School

24. Minuteman Regional High School

25. Quaboag Regional Middle High School

26. Sutton High School

27. Palmer High School

28. Smith Academy

29. Cristo Rey Boston

30. Athol High School

31. Ayer Shirley Regional

32. Upper Cape Cod Reg Voc/Tech High School

Also currently qualifying for the tournament with a record at or above .500:

33. Holbrook

34. McCan

36. Mount Everett

37. Tahanto

38. Innovation

41. Smith

42. Westfield Tech

50. Keefe Tech

52. Hampden

54. Rising Tide

65. Cape Cod Tech

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Avon (45), South Shore Tech (60), Atlanis Charter (80). South Shore Christian Academy (82)