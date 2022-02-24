Heat's Tyler Herro: Available Friday

Oladipo (knee) will travel with the Heat for Friday's game at New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. While it remains unclear when Oladipo might make his debut for the Heat, this is a big step in the right direction -- especially with the context that he was able to practice with the team's G League affiliate earlier in the week. He'll likely need several practices -- and perhaps even some G League games -- to work his way up to full speed, but the hope is that the former All-Star can join the Heat's rotation at some point in the next month. Considering Oladipo has played in only 88 games over the last four NBA seasons, expectations should be tempered. With that said, he won't be asked to carry a major workload for a deep Miami roster, so anything the Heat get from him this season will be somewhat of a bonus.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO