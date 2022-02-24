ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Tyler Herro: Available Friday

Herro (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the...

Lexington Herald-Leader

John Calipari on Bryce Hopkins’ star turn against LSU

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about Bryce Hopkins' performance off the bench in the Wildcats' 71-66 win over the LSU Tigers on Feb. 23, 2022, at Rupp Arena. Hopkins scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds in just 16 minutes.
Tyler Herro
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On3.com

John Calipari reveals why he is confident Kentucky can handle March

Kentucky is right in the middle of the SEC race, currently one game behind Auburn for first place. Wildcats coach John Calipari sure sounds confident his team is ready for the madness that looms in March. Kentucky has three games remaining on its schedule, including a road game against No....
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, new HC Mike McDaniel brings wide-zone offense to Miami

To this point, I have explored trades of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- both of which I now believe have slim to no chance of happening -- but I believe this is the first thought exercise to include a Russell Wilson trade. There seems to be more substance to a potential Wilson trade right now, so how would that alter the first round? We explore that scenario in addition to the strategies of teams with multiple first-round selections.
CBS Sports

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Out Friday

Dedmon (back) is out Friday against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Dedmon was initially deemed available, so his absence comes as a surprise. In his absence, Omer Yurtseven should see more action.
CBS Sports

Spurs, Heat square off after Friday road victories

The San Antonio Spurs will need to call on all of their physical reserves when they square off against the Miami Heat in south Florida on Saturday in the second of a road back-to-back. Any rest the Spurs had in the tank from their 12-day All-Star break was likely used...
CBS Sports

Heat's Caleb Martin: Back in action Friday

Martin (Achilles) played 16 minutes off the bench Friday in the Heat's 115-100 win over the Knicks, finishing with eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Martin was back in action after missing the Heat's last four games prior to the All-Star...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Live updates: Kentucky at Arkansas college basketball

In a terrific matchup with important SEC Tournament, not to mention NCAA Tournament, seeding implications, the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. CBS has the 2 p.m. broadcast. John Calipari’s Cats are 12-3 in the SEC, just one game behind first-place Auburn. Eric...
CBS Sports

Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Available Friday

Anthony (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. After missing five games ahead of the All-Star break, Anthony will be back on the court as the Lakers resume play Friday. He won't have a minutes restriction against the Clippers, but coach Frank Vogel said that the team could monitor the length of each stint that the forward has on the floor. Since the start of the calendar year, Anthony has averaged 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Available Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against Oklahoma City. Brogdon was considered probable ahead of Friday's matchup, so his status doesn't come as a significant surprise. He missed 15 games ahead of the All-Star break, so it's possible that he'll have his playing time monitored as he returns to game action.
numberfire.com

Knicks' Nerlens Noel (foot) available on Friday

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Noel has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Heat. Noel's Friday projection includes 3.5 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
CBS Sports

Hornets' Cody Martin: Available Friday

Martin (Achilles) is available for Friday's matchup against the Raptors. Martin last played Feb. 5, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was eased back into a full workload. Eventually, he should take on a significant role, as Gordon Hayward (ankle) remains sidelined indefinitely.
CBS Sports

Heat's Victor Oladipo: Traveling with Heat

Oladipo (knee) will travel with the Heat for Friday's game at New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. While it remains unclear when Oladipo might make his debut for the Heat, this is a big step in the right direction -- especially with the context that he was able to practice with the team's G League affiliate earlier in the week. He'll likely need several practices -- and perhaps even some G League games -- to work his way up to full speed, but the hope is that the former All-Star can join the Heat's rotation at some point in the next month. Considering Oladipo has played in only 88 games over the last four NBA seasons, expectations should be tempered. With that said, he won't be asked to carry a major workload for a deep Miami roster, so anything the Heat get from him this season will be somewhat of a bonus.
