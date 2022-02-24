ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County COVID cases continue to drastically drop

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6Gto_0eOLORzz00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department director says cases numbers are beginning to look drastically better as Memphis and Shelby County approach the two year anniversary of when the first reported COVID case was reported on March 8, 2020.

“You all have done a wonderful job. We’re closing in on two years of a global pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder to be standing in front of you talking about the numbers being as low as they are,” said Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor.

The total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic: more than 236, 036.

The seven-day average per day is now 191. That’s down from 458 two weeks ago.

“What I do know that we are seeing all of the numbers drop across age groups and we are really excited about that,” Taylor said.

About 73% of US now immune to omicron, but is it enough?

Recent hospitalizations are down to 226. Two weeks ago, more than 390 patients were hospitalized with COVID.

Currently, there are 1,996 active cases and active cases among children aged zero to 17 have dropped to 220 this week.

“Of course, we know that MIS-C is a bad outcome for kids who’ve had COVID and we have had cases in the county, but as far as I know those rates are decreasing,” Taylor said.

The health department is encouraging people to continue to get tested.

“We know a lot of people have received their allotment of at-home testing kits from the federal government and so it’s very important that folks are continuing to know their status so that we can keep these numbers contained,” Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor says last year the COVID Task Force set a goal of having 70 percent of Shelby County vaccinated. She says right now more than 51 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis-Shelby County Schools makes masks optional

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools is making it optional for students and employees to wear masks in schools, the district announced Friday. The district said the change is in alignment with recent guidance that eases indoor masks restrictions from the Centers of Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department. Starting Monday, February 28, students […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

DeSoto County receiving $130M for wastewater treatment

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Millions in federal funding is on the way to make upgrades and improvements to the wastewater infrastructure system in DeSoto County. This week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District signed an amended agreement with the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority increasing the federal participation funding limit for the county’s wastewater […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis activist jailed for illegal voting gets new trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Pam Moses was back in court Friday and got the news that she’s been wanting to hear. The Memphis activist jailed for illegal voting will get a new trial. The news was met with a shout of victory from Moses, thanking God that she will get a new trial in Shelby County Court after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Winter storm related death confirmed in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Thursday’s severe weather across the Mid-South resulted in a weather related death in Tipton County, according Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 108 trees down and 38 calls of power lines down in the county between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Beasley […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Families line up for Family Dollar gift cards after rat problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP stepped up Friday to help families impacted by the Family Dollar rodent infestation, after an FDA report shows thousands of rats were removed from the West Memphis warehouse. The NAACP’s Memphis Branch decided to give out 50 Kroger gift cards worth $150 each to those affected. A line of cars stretched around […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shelby County Covid#Shelby County Health#Mis C#The Covid Task Force
WREG

Bill to ban police residency rule passes TN House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would ban residency requirements for police, fire and EMS workers was approved Thursday in the state House of Representatives. The measure, introduced by Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), would help Memphis agencies that are struggling to fill their ranks. “With this law, Memphis could quickly hire a multitude of new […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

NAACP to give $100 gift cards to those affected by rodent infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be giving out gift cards to the families that were affected by a rodent infestation in West Memphis. More than 1,000 dead rodents and birds were recently discovered at the Family Dollar Distribution Center in West Memphis. As […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

Memphis man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 28-year-old Memphis man was arrested Thursday following his indictment for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, is charged in an indictment with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a resisted building […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former assistant DA pleads guilty to federal charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former assistant district attorney in Memphis admitted her role in illegally providing a local attorney with traffic accident reports, United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced in a release. Glenda Adams, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the federal statute known as the Travel Act. According to information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lee unveils new TN school funding proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and state educational officials unveiled details Thursday on a proposed new funding formula that would direct more investment into students in Tennessee schools. The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (SB2396/HB2143) would transition Tennessee’s K-12 public schools to a student-based funding approach, replacing the complicated Basic Education Program currently […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy