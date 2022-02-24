ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dispatches from Disneyland 2-24-2022: 'No food, no bathroom': The insane competition to win Disneyland

SFGate
 2 days ago
Team "Lost Oar Found, All Paddles No Rafts" checking into the event in the morning. (MIKE KINDRICH, By Mike Kindrich)

Could you ride every Disneyland ride in a single day? At this Gumball Rally, it’s more than a mission — it’s a competition.

Every year, hundreds of Disney fans gather at the park for an unusual quest. Their mission: to ride as many rides in Disneyland as humanly possible in a single day, at the cost of skipping bathroom breaks, not stopping to rest, and not even pausing to wait in line for Mickey bars.

Here’s why they do it, and what it takes to win.

