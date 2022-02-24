Dispatches from Disneyland 2-24-2022: 'No food, no bathroom': The insane competition to win Disneyland

Team "Lost Oar Found, All Paddles No Rafts" checking into the event in the morning. (MIKE KINDRICH, By Mike Kindrich)

Could you ride every Disneyland ride in a single day? At this Gumball Rally, it’s more than a mission — it’s a competition.

Every year, hundreds of Disney fans gather at the park for an unusual quest. Their mission: to ride as many rides in Disneyland as humanly possible in a single day, at the cost of skipping bathroom breaks, not stopping to rest, and not even pausing to wait in line for Mickey bars.

Here’s why they do it, and what it takes to win.

More:

It’s now cheaper to travel to Paris than stay at Disneyland in Anaheim. The numbers don’t lie. Here’s how the math works out.

My quest for the best cheap Disneyland parking. Trams have returned to Disneyland, but that doesn’t mean all of your parking woes are necessarily solved. Here’s our investigation into the best and most affordable spots to park in the area.

Last newsletter’s top story:

Disneyland has dropped its indoor mask mandate. Disneyland has dropped almost all of its indoor mask requirements for vaccinated guests — but without required proof of vaccination, it’s effectively a lift on masking for everyone. Here’s what you need to know.

Dispatches from Disneyland is curated by Disneyland editor Julie Tremaine. Contact Tremaine at Julie.Tremaine@sfgate.com.