Mahoning County, OH

Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 24, 2022

By Chelsea Simeon
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Brian Christopher Butler : Aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications, grand theft when the property is a dangerous firearm or ordnance and theft

Curt R. Appleman: Tampering with evidence, grand theft, receiving stolen property and vandalism

Indictment unsealed against man who served time in Youngstown gang case

Bria Zhane McCall Anderson: Two counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing and endangering children

Jalachi Tyre Jones : Reckless homicide and negligent homicide

David Tribble : Robbery

Marcus Lance Kennedy: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Stacey A. Lucas: Insurance fraud and grand theft

Jason L. Womack: Escape

Teon Dominique La Salle Stennis: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case

Derrick Laselle Stennis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine with the specifications of the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Dennis Keith Smulick, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

