Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 24, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Brian Christopher Butler : Aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications, grand theft when the property is a dangerous firearm or ordnance and theft

Curt R. Appleman: Tampering with evidence, grand theft, receiving stolen property and vandalism

Bria Zhane McCall Anderson: Two counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing and endangering children

Jalachi Tyre Jones : Reckless homicide and negligent homicide

David Tribble : Robbery

Marcus Lance Kennedy: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Stacey A. Lucas: Insurance fraud and grand theft

Jason L. Womack: Escape

Teon Dominique La Salle Stennis: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case

Derrick Laselle Stennis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine with the specifications of the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Dennis Keith Smulick, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

