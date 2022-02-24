ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-25 12:20:00 SST Expires: 2022-02-25 22:15:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE... For southern and eastern portions of the Inland Empire. * WHEN...Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; McNairy; Shelby .Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front this evening, into the early overnight. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Crittenden and St. Francis. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carlisle, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for western Kentucky. Target Area: Carlisle; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Northern Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 615 AM CST. * At 546 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fulgham, or 7 miles northeast of Clinton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hickman, southeastern Carlisle and northern Graves Counties, including the following locations... Lowes and Fancy Farm. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Natchez Trace State Forest, Natchez Trace State Park, Lakeland, Arlington, Whiteville, Somerville, Parsons, Byhalia, Decaturville, Sardis and Silerton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carter; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be likely today and into this evening. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and streams are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground. Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 07:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Fannin; Gilmer; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia and northwest Georgia, including the following counties, in north central Georgia, Fannin and Gilmer. In northwest Georgia, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to two inches of rainfall is possible across the watch area, with some locally higher amounts up to three inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-13 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville Mississippi River at Osceola Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MARCH 13 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, In Arkansas, water is going over the north side of Craighead Point. Pumphouse area for the power plant south of Osceola is flooded. In Tennessee, Lauderdale County Road 924 begins to flood, isolating a house on Island 34. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 25.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening to a crest of 29.0 feet Monday, March 07. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March 12. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tippah; Tishomingo .Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front this evening, into the early overnight. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-27 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by tomorrow afternoon. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle. High water levels begin to impact shipping interests along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Friday, the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Prepare for power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Downed trees, limbs and power outages are likely, especially given added stress on ice-laden trees and power lines. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Macon, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 23:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:40:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Macon; Montgomery; Robertson; Stewart; Sumner FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MACON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 09:45:00 SST Expires: 2022-02-18 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Manua FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 AM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from Heavy rainfall. WHERE...Ofu, Olosega, and Ta`u. WHEN...Through 10 AM SST. IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 645 TAEAO ASO FARAILE FEPUARI 18 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 10 AM SST MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai timuga mamafa. NOFOAGA...Ofu, Olosega, ma Ta`u. TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 10 AM SST. AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Washtenaw .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne. * From late tonight through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

