Voucher law that applies only to Shelby County and Nashville returns to TN Supreme Court

The Tennessee Supreme Court heard arguments for a second time Thursday, Feb. 24, in the dispute over Gov. Bill Lee’s controversial school voucher law, which would allow Shelby County and Nashville parents to pay private school tuition with tax dollars.

The Tennessee Department of Education, joined by other pro-school choice plaintiffs, appealed a lower court’s ruling that the law violated the Home Rule provision of the state constitution.

The law has not taken effect.

“Education is about children, it’s not about money,” Arif Panju, an Austin, Texas-based attorney for the Institute for Justice, told The Daily Memphian after the hearing.

Panju said Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools want to “extinguish your children’s educational options.”

“We are primarily arguing that this is an infringement on the counties’ sovereignty,” former Tennessee Attorney General Bob Cooper countered on behalf of the public school systems.

The two sides made arguments on Lee’s Education Savings Account (ESA) Act last June, but Justice Cornelia Clark died before the court reached a ruling. State lawmakers confirmed Lee’s replacement, now-Justice Sarah Campbell, earlier this month, but she recused herself from the case.

‘Ghost students’

School choice is one of Lee’s biggest campaign issues, and the ESA Act, signed in 2019, is one of his most prominent pieces of legislation.

The law would give parents roughly $7,500 per year to send their children to private schools, hire tutors, buy books and more. That’s most of the per-student allocation from the state; the rest would stay with the public schools, according to a one-page summary from the conservative Beacon Center. The program is designed to have 5,000 students in the first year, gradually increasing to a permanent cap of 15,000.

The Home Rule provision of the state constitution prohibits the state from enacting laws that target certain local jurisdictions without their consent.

Home rule, according to a summary of the case on the Tennessee Supreme Court website, “requires the local legislative body or electorate to approve a law that is local in form or effect, applicable to a particular county, and relating to the county’s governmental capacity.”

Cooper said the ESA Act places an extra burden on the two local governments by limiting their school spending flexibility and requiring them to pay for students who aren’t there.

“There’s real money being paid on ghost students who will never darken the doors of their public schools,” he said.

Cooper served as state attorney general under former Gov. Phil Bredesen and recently returned to private practice after briefly serving as Metro Nashville’s director of law. He is not related to U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper and Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“Every other school district in the state can reduce spending when their enrollment drops,” Cooper said. “Every student that leaves adds to that harm.”

A narrower interpretation

The lawyers for the state, however, interpreted Home Rule much more narrowly, saying it doesn’t apply to school districts, just county and municipal governments.

Daniel Suhr, managing attorney at the Liberty Justice Center, argued Home Rule doesn’t apply to local education agencies. He argued the provision could have been written more broadly to include school districts, but it wasn’t.

“They chose specifically counties and municipalities,” he said.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown, one of the most prominent pro-voucher lawmakers, attended the hearing and chatted with lawyers on the state’s side after the hearing. He is also an attorney at the Liberty Justice Center and works with Suhr on education-related litigation.

Tennessee Solicitor General Andrée Blumstein argued the program would not harm the school districts financially. She said students enrolled in private schools through the ESA program still count toward school systems’ enrollment for the purposes of funding.

But Justice Holly Kirby was skeptical. The law includes a grant program to reimburse Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools for the first three years, which Kirby said was evidence that it would cause financial harm.

Blumstein said MSCS and MNPS overestimated the funding they would lose, saying their numbers were “based on hypotheticals.”

“They’re based on formulas,” said Kirby, Bill Haslam appointee who attended the University of Memphis for undergrad and law school.

“There is not an adverse fiscal impact,” Blumstein said. “(Students) are not leaving the public school system.”

“Respectfully, they are,” Kirby said.