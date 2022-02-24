ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Jailed For Attempted Arson At Family Home

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from Hove, England, has been sentenced for attempting to set fire to a family house with two small children inside. Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive in Hove, was sentenced to six years in prison on the Feb. 18 at Chichester Crown Court after being found guilty of attempted...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police Station#Chichester Crown Court#Cctv
