Animal rescue steps up to help Akron police with stray dogs found at night

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Laura Lawson and others at Rubber City Rescue are coming to the rescue of local police after the officers have been unable to leave dogs that come into their possession after hours at the Summit County Animal Shelter.

The animals currently being given safe harbor include a dog that police found tethered outdoors for several hours in the cold overnight and a husky police found wandering the streets late at night.

“For the Rubber City Rescue, it’s called safe harbor. We are a foster-based rescue. We hold several dogs here and a few other locations until we can get them into the proper place that they need to be,” Lawson said.

“Somebody’s got to do it and I love it and I would rather see them like this than have to check them when they are deceased with a micro-chip,” she added.

(FOX 8 photo)

Akron police officers had previously been able to drop off dogs that come into their posession at the Summit County Animal Shelter.

Craig Stanley, director of administrative services for Summit County, said the shelter still takes in strays, but the problem with officers having afterhours access had been a broken fingerprint reader that allows them to get into the building.

“We have a program where Akron police can come in at night and through the fingerprint reader and they can get in our building, any time in the back room to drop dogs off. The problem is the fingerprint reader has been broke, and we just recently got it up and running so we had to get a new one,” Stanley said.

“Because the supply chains and all this stuff, this machine was down for a lot longer than we hoped it would be. So we are going to start reaching back out to Akron PD and start scheduling them to get them in and get their fingerprints into the new system so they wont necessarily have to call Laura at all hours of the night,” he added.

Stanley said the shelter is also full.

“We don’t euthanize for space so that makes it problematic and that’s made us have to change a couple of things that we don’t normally do as far as like intakes coming in like from the city of Akron,” Stanley said.

The shelter has also been operating under public access by appointment only because of COVID-19 protocols.

Lawson said that has left rescue groups unable to get into the shelter to take animals they can help place in adopted homes.

“Animal control will take aggressive dogs. That’s not a problem. They will find space so that’s not an issue, but the city of Akron wardens are not allowed to take any dogs to Summit County Animal Control at this time because they are full. I do not want to criticize the pound, they have a lot on their plate and they are trying very, very hard. I have to give them that, they are trying,” Lawson said.

(FOX 8 photo)

Stanley said with COVID now easing, he hopes to have a meeting in the coming weeks to discuss easing the access restrictions, although he said it may be worth keeping some version of a program that maintains appointments because that seems to have worked well.

“I’m hoping and praying that the pound can see it to open up soon, and allow volunteers and rescues in so that we can get the dogs marketed,” Lawson said.

Lawson says Rubber City Rescue also works with numerous other area police departments and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, supplying chip readers to officers and deputies in Akron, New Franklin Springfield and Tallmadge. They have also helped build kennels for police in New Franklin

Rescuers do not mind answering calls from police, even in the middle of the night, understanding they have nowhere else to take animals.

“I love every second of it knowing these dogs are safe and not getting hurt. I’ll lose sleep. It’s fine. I’ll get sleep when I can,” Jason Johnson said.

