Lawmakers put forward about a dozen election-related bills at the opening of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2022 budget session. Five remain in play, including one that has garnered national attention, mostly for its implications on Wyoming’s congressional race. The four other pieces of legislation propose changes to the handling of absentee ballots, campaign finance law and what’s required of political organizations in Wyoming. Meantime, an attempt at moving the state’s elections to a runoff system has failed once more.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO