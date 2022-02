Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick expressed his frustration at more profligacy from his team after the 0-0 draw with Watford at Old Trafford.Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit a post and had an effort ruled out for offside early on, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were among those who failed to make the most of opportunities in a contest that saw United create many while bossing possession.The result – a third draw in five Premier League outings for the Red Devils, having also been held 1-1 by Burnley and Southampton this month – leaves fourth-placed United two points clear of fifth-placed...

