The State High School Wrestling Tournament is through the semi-final round at the Ford Center in Casper and the grappling has been intense. In 4A defending champion, Natrona is leading the team standings with 206.5 points. Thunder Basin is 2nd with 164.5, Sheridan 3rd with 154, Cheyenne East 4th with 138, and Cheyenne Central 5th with 123. Natrona has 6 guys in the finals, Thunder Basin 5, Sheridan 2, Cheyenne East 3, and Central has 4. All of the returning state champions, Broc Fletcher of Rock Springs, Antonio Avila, and Lane Catlin of Thunder Basin plus Natrona's Kaeden Wilcox have advanced to the finals.

CASPER, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO