Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 48 new deaths, 1,556 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 48 new confirmed deaths and 1,556 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,552
- 5-9 years: 1,249
- 10-14 years: 1,087
- 15-19 years: 3,138
- 20-29 years: 5,166
- 30-39 years: 3,078
- 40-49 years: 2,436
- 50-59 years: 2,150
- 60-69 years: 1,759
- 70-79 years: 1,011
- 80+ years: 695
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 76,664 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,751,152 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 7,262 new individuals have tested positive with 4,236,963 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.21%
Hospitalizations:
There are 512 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97 patients that are in intensive care units, 63 patients intubated and 282 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,556
- Total Cases: 1,536,565
- New Deaths: 48
- Total Deaths: 22,626
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 64
- Total Cases: 131,677
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 715
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,280,882
- Booster doses administered: 2,826,121
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases:168
- Total Confirmed Cases: 130,982
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,041
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 78
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,538
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,230
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 33
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,397
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 400
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.
