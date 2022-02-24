ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Lockout Day 85, Part Two: We’ve Tried Nothing and We’re All Out of Ideas

Cover picture for the articleToday mirrored the preceding three days in every meaningful way: group meetings, side meetings, very small movement by one side on lesser issues, and everyone leaves saying it was bad. Rinse, repeat, there is no reason to believe Monday’s deadline will not come and pass (as I believe many owners intended...

CBS Sports

Batting Around: Where will Kris Bryant sign after the MLB lockout?

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions and now baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement prior to the Dec. 1 deadline, so the owners locked out the players, and spring training has been delayed. The regular season is now in jeopardy as well.
MLB
The Spun

Legendary MLB Player Threatens Commissioner Rob Manfred

A legendary Major League Baseball player is fed up with the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred. With baseball currently in a lockout, former MLB star Goose Gossage is calling out the sport’s commissioner. Gossage, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history, revealed that he wants to punch...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB wants shorter period to implement on-field rules changes?

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are already dealing with a lot of distance on contentious issues, but the league reportedly brought an intriguing new one to the table during talks this week. MLB proposed a shorter period to implement on-field rules changes, according to Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

MLB lockout strife: Should we fast-forward to owners’ Monday deadline?

Can we just fast-forward to Monday? Can we move on from all these slow-moving labor negotiations to resolve the owners’ lockout of MLB players, delaying spring training and risking canceled regular-season games?. Well, no. Because the deadline isn’t here yet. Baseball’s owners and players met again Thursday in...
MLB
Jesse Rogers
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
Miami Herald

MLB players are on right side in labor dispute, but baseball has far bigger problem to fix | Opinion

Major League Baseball slogs, regrettably, avoidably, toward the eighth season in its history to suffer a reduced schedule and shortened season. The first in 1918-19 and the most recent before now in 2020 had pretty good excuses: A world war and a global pandemic. Every one in between, including this one, were rooted in money and played out at the intersection of avarice and intractability.
NFL
FanSided

Rob Manfred finally shows up to MLB-MLBPA negotiations

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred finally showing up to the lockout meetings infuriates fans. Major League Baseball and the Players’ Union have been meeting all week, and though they appear to have made little-to-no progress, it’s the first week with daily meetings. At this point in — nearly three months of the lockout — that’s how low the bar is set for what’s considered progress.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

'No substantive progress' between league, MLBPA in latest labor talks

The owners and players held their fourth consecutive day of meetings as the two sides continue to try and work out a new collective bargaining agreement, yet once again, “no substantial progress” came from the session, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. Representatives from the league and the MLB Players Association are scheduled to meet again Friday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

The insane amount Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole could lose per day due to lockout

The MLB lockout has no end in sight at the moment, as Spring Training games have been canceled, with regular season games potentially next to be sacrificed. While there is still time for the MLBPA and the owners to sign a new CBA before the deadline of game cancellations, it’s not looking likely at this point. The MLB announced that if games were canceled, they would not be re-scheduled, and players would receive no pay for the day. That means that players could stand to lose a hefty amount of money per day if the lockout continues to stretch on through the season. Max Scherzer of the New York Mets and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, two of the top starting pitchers in the league, are also two of the highest-paid in terms of average annual salary. Scherzer and Cole could both lose an insane amount of money due to the MLB lockout, as reported by Sports Illustrated.
MLB

