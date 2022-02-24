ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, WI

Town of Oneida pastor arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child pornography possession

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 5 days ago

ONEIDA - A 48-year-old pastor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Rick E. Haberland, the pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church, was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office , with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, conducted a search warrant Thursday at the church as well as a nearby residence where Haberland lives. The investigation came in response to a Cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the sheriff's office, Haberland also served as the pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in De Pere, Suring and Hickory United Methodist Churches in Suring, Phillips United Methodist Church in Phillips and Tabor United Methodist Church in Eden.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Sergeant Mike Fitzpatrick at (920) 832-5279 or mike.fitzpatrick@outagamie.org .

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin typically doesn't identify suspects until they've been charged but is identifying Haberland because of his position and the circumstances of the case.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Town of Oneida pastor arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child pornography possession

The Post-Crescent

