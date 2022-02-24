ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Mississippi State: Live score updates

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
The Tennessee Lady Vols are back at home this week to close out the regular season.

The No. 14 Lady Vols (21-6, 10-4 SEC) will tip off against the Bulldogs (15-11, 6-8) in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+), looking to score their 11th SEC . Tennessee is coming off a difficult week, getting upset at Alabama and losing Jordan Horston with an elbow injury for an unknown amount of time.

"With Jordan going out, you've got to find some rallying, some motivation, some inspiration," Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. "And I think they've found that in each other. They talk about it, they want to play for each other and when you know the person to your right and to your left is giving everything they've got, it gives you confidence to go out and do the same."

Mississippi State is no stranger to losing key players, with Rickea Jackson entering the transfer portal in January and Denae Carter's season ending with an anterior cruciate ligament tear. The Bulldogs' guard-heavy offense poses a new challenge for the Lady Vols when it comes to matchups.

MSU is No. 9 in the SEC right now and fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid – it's currently on the bubble to make the 68-field tournament. The Lady Vols are fighting to stay in the top 16 teams to host the first two rounds in Knoxville, and a loss Thursday would jeopardize that possibility.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Mississippi State: Live score updates

