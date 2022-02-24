Zachary Davis Memorial Scholarship applications available

Applications are available for $1,000 scholarships from the Zachary Davis Memorial Foundation. They must be submitted by April 15.

The awards are available for seniors pursuing a career related to addiction recovery.

Applications will be judged on: completed application, written statement of career goals (at least 250 words), school transcript and letter of recommendation.

The determination of a specific award in any given year is at the discretion of the scholarship selection committee. The scholarship will be paid directly to the school of the chosen recipient.

Applications are available on the website www.zachsstory.org.

Applications should be mailed to: Zachary Davis Memorial Foundation c/o Anita Davis, 1711 Dummermuth Road NW, Dover, OH 44622.