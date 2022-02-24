ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Bernstine and Boyd announce Lawrence County Municipal Economic Summit

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 1 day ago

NEW CASTLE — Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd and state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver, announced Thursday the first Lawrence County Municipal Economic Summit.

The pair, in a release, said the summit will look to bring officials from all municipalities in the county together to discuss economic goals and the steps they can take to achieve economic success for county residents.

They also said this summit is critical to help rebuild the county, and to ensure an economic development regime is structured that works for all residents.

"While previous discussions on economic development have purposefully excluded local leaders, this first-of-its-kind conference seeks to bring all municipal voices to the table in order to collaborate and share ideas on how to best position our county for growth," the release states.

The release further states: "This is the first time in a generation that an inclusive conversation will be held that actively asks the question of whether the current structure of economic development in Lawrence County is operating in the best interests of our residents. Lawrence County needs real change. As a community, it is time to collectively determine how best to position our county for success. By working as a team, we can transform lives together."

More details on the summit will be made available in the future.

