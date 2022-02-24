A chat with UND sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson

NDSU takes the floor this afternoon when they head to Grand Forks to take on UND in their season finale. The Bison won the first matchup in Fargo, 86-76, way back in December led by 24 points from Grant Nelson. The Bison have a lot on the line today and need a win to put themselves in position for the second seed in the Summit League tournament. UND was eliminated from the conference tournament with their loss on Monday to St Thomas. NDSU sits at 20-9 overall and 12-5 in Summit League play while UND sits at 6-24 overall and 2-15 in conference play. The Bison are led by Rocky Kreuser at 16 points per game and have three others in double figures with Sam Griesel (13.7 ppg), Grant Nelson (11 ppg) and Tyree Eady (10.4 ppg). UND is led by Paul Bruns at 15 points per game. The game is set for a 1 PM tipoff in Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO