ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A chat with UND sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson

By Brad Elliott Schlossman
INFORUM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS — UND sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson returned to Grand Forks this week after a trip to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Sanderson spoke with the Herald about his Olympic experience. Q. You flew out of Grand Forks on Sunday, Jan. 30, to begin the journey...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

State hockey tournament day one

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - It was an east sweep on day one at the boys state hockey tournament in Fargo. Grand Forks Red River beat Legacy 6-0. It was the Sabers first state tournament appearance in their first year with a varsity program. Fargo South-Shanley defeated Mandan 4-1. Fargo Davies topped Minot 3-1 and West Fargo Sheyenne bested Jamestown 3-2.
FARGO, ND
KSNB Local4

Storm acquires defenseman Matt Basgall

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm has announced the acquisition of defenseman Matt Basgall from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for defenseman Nate Benoit. The transaction was completed in advance of the upcoming United States Hockey League (USHL) trade deadline on Monday, February 28. Matt Basgall, of Lake...
NHL
INFORUM

Zach Driscoll gives his team a gift on his 25th birthday

GRAND FORKS — It was Zach Driscoll's 25th birthday Friday. Instead of receiving gifts, he gave his UND hockey team a big one. Playing without its best forward and best defenseman, UND managed to beat Western Michigan 2-1 in the series opener thanks to a 34-save performance from Driscoll.
NHL
INFORUM

Back from Beijing on Tuesday, Joel Johnson was behind Tommies’ bench on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Joel Johnson returned from Beijing on Tuesday, weary after three weeks at the Winter Games but with things to do. “No rest for the weary,” he said. Johnson’s U.S. team finished the Games with a 5-2 record and Team USA’s fourth silver medal, not what the Americans wanted but an accomplishment nonetheless. Both their losses were to Canada, the second in the gold-medal game, 3-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Curling#Und#Grand Forks#Covid
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
INFORUM

Bison name Lewis Walker cornerbacks coach

FARGO — North Dakota State football named Lewis Walker as the team's cornerbacks coach and will shift assistant coach Kody Morgan to another position, the team announced Friday. Walker spent the past five seasons at FCS Monmouth University (N.J.). NDSU also named Seth Hestness as the offensive quality control...
FARGO, ND
INFORUM

Women's tennis: Sioux falls tops Dragons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls defeated Minnesota State Moorhead 5-2 on Friday in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's tennis. The Dragons got a victory at No. 2 singles when MSUM's Mikaela Griechen was leading Danielle Thorfinnson 3-2 when Thorfinnson retired in the first set. MSUM's Tia Dykema earned...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
INFORUM

Dragons guard Jacob Beeninga brings 'enormous' energy to court as MSUM surges into the NSIC tournament

MOORHEAD — Even when playing time and production weren’t abundant for Jacob Beeninga, the Minnesota State Moorhead freshman remained engaged. “I know he was disappointed in the way he was playing, but you never really saw it in practice,” said Dragons head coach Chad Walthall. “He was always a terrific practice player and he spent a lot of time in the gym on his own trying to figure it out.”
MOORHEAD, MN
247Sports

NDSU heads north to take on UND

NDSU takes the floor this afternoon when they head to Grand Forks to take on UND in their season finale. The Bison won the first matchup in Fargo, 86-76, way back in December led by 24 points from Grant Nelson. The Bison have a lot on the line today and need a win to put themselves in position for the second seed in the Summit League tournament. UND was eliminated from the conference tournament with their loss on Monday to St Thomas. NDSU sits at 20-9 overall and 12-5 in Summit League play while UND sits at 6-24 overall and 2-15 in conference play. The Bison are led by Rocky Kreuser at 16 points per game and have three others in double figures with Sam Griesel (13.7 ppg), Grant Nelson (11 ppg) and Tyree Eady (10.4 ppg). UND is led by Paul Bruns at 15 points per game. The game is set for a 1 PM tipoff in Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KEYC

Quick Hits: Richter Award semifinalists clash in season finale series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team closes out its regular-season schedule this weekend against Michigan Tech, while the Mavericks women’s hockey team prepares to face No. 4 Minnesota Duluth in the quarterfinals of the WCHA Tournament. Let’s break down the action ahead...
MANKATO, MN
INFORUM

Minnesota lawmakers lead push to join 39 states in nurse licensure compact

ST. PAUL — Amid a nursing shortage, Minnesota lawmakers on Monday, Feb. 21, renewed a push to let out-of-state nurses practice in the state without obtaining a Minnesota license. Republican senators, flanked by nurses and nursing professors, said Minnesota allowed nurses from other states to practice in Minnesota under...
MINNESOTA STATE
INFORUM

Cobbers advance 7 wrestlers to Day 2 of NCAA Upper Midwest Regional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Seven Concordia wrestlers earned Day 2 appearances on Friday at the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional at McPhee Physical Education Center. Concordia's Ty Bisek (133 pounds) sits in sixth place to lead the Cobbers. He started the day with a pin over Lakeland University's Coleman Burgess in 1 minute, 24 seconds. Bisek followed with a 1-0 decision over Wisconsin-La Crosse's Sawyer Sarbacker in the quarterfinals.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KETV.com

UNO downs No. 3 Denver, 5-1

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a big night at Baxter Arena Friday evening as UNO hockey took down 3rd-ranked Denver 5-1. The Mavs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period thanks to a Brandon Scanlin goal sandwiched between two goals from freshman Ty Mueller. Omaha never...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy