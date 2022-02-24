Physics Colloquium - Julian Heeck

Whenever you get around to doing dishes, how easily water slides down a dirty plate depends on how uneven and crusty the plate’s surface is. At the nanoscale, however, where surface features can be hundreds of thousands of times smaller than the average width of a human hair, water can experience friction even on surfaces that seem perfectly smooth. Consider, for instance, the puzzling case of carbon nanotubes: Experiments have shown that, against common sense, the narrower these minuscule pipes are, the less friction water “feels” within them, and the faster the resulting flow. This is the exact opposite of how plumbing works in our familiar macroscale world.

