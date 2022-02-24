ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics Colloquium - Julian Heeck

College of William and Mary
 1 day ago

Prof. Julian Heeck, University of Virginia, Title of talk: Does matter decay?. Life in our universe is only...

events.wm.edu

IFLScience

Domain Walls: The Strange New Quantum Object Created By Scientists

A strange quantum object called a "domain wall" has been created in a laboratory for the first time. This “wall” between high- and low-density atoms in a quantum state can behave as if it was an object independent of either, even though there is nothing actually there. Moreover, the dividing line’s responses to external forces can be different to that of the atoms it separates.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicists observe an exotic 'multiferroic' state in an atomically thin material

MIT physicists have discovered an exotic "multiferroic" state in a material that is as thin as a single layer of atoms. Their observation is the first to confirm that multiferroic properties can exist in a perfectly two-dimensional material. The findings, published in Nature, pave the way for developing smaller, faster, and more efficient data-storage devices built with ultrathin multiferroic bits, as well as other new nanoscale structures.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Controlling the speed of magnetic devices

In an international collaboration led by scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin, a novel approach to controlling the speed of magnetic processes has been developed. A fundamental limitation on the speed at which magnetic materials can be manipulated, for example for data storage, is given by the dissipation...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists spot supermassive black hole hiding inside thick cosmic dust

A supermassive black hole masked by a cloud of cosmic dust was found at the center of an active galaxy in new images from the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The galaxy, known as Messier 77 or NGC 1068, is a barred spiral galaxy located about 47 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cetus. Taken by the ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) in northern Chile, the observations shed new light on galaxies that have an active galactic nucleus (AGN) at their core. These bright features are fueled by all the gas and dust that falls into the galaxy's central black hole, causing the area to outshine the rest of the galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Making spaceflight history: John Glenn orbited Earth 60 years ago today

The United States' human spaceflight program got a much-needed shot in the arm 60 years ago today. On Feb. 20, 1962, NASA astronaut John Glenn launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral inside a tiny capsule named Friendship 7. The Mercury spacecraft circled Earth three times, ultimately splashing down near the Turks and Caicos Islands four hours and 55 minutes after liftoff.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Mysterious Fast Radio Burst Traced to Unlikely, Ancient Part of Deep Space

Repeating fast radio bursts are among the more rare and recent mysteries in the cosmos, and the latest discovery of a repeater confounds astronomers' evolving understanding of the bright flashes of energy from deep space that last for just milliseconds. Hundreds of FRBs have been spotted in the sky over...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

Quantum Friction Explains Water’s Freaky Flow

Whenever you get around to doing dishes, how easily water slides down a dirty plate depends on how uneven and crusty the plate’s surface is. At the nanoscale, however, where surface features can be hundreds of thousands of times smaller than the average width of a human hair, water can experience friction even on surfaces that seem perfectly smooth. Consider, for instance, the puzzling case of carbon nanotubes: Experiments have shown that, against common sense, the narrower these minuscule pipes are, the less friction water “feels” within them, and the faster the resulting flow. This is the exact opposite of how plumbing works in our familiar macroscale world.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Astronomers map mysterious element in space

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has provided an important clue to the origin of the element ytterbium in the Milky Way, by showing that the element largely originates from supernova explosions. The groundbreaking research also provides new opportunities for studying the evolution of our galaxy. The study has been accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

If We Ever Travel to Another Star, We’re Going Here

By cosmic standards, Proxima Centauri is right next door. At 4.2 light-years away, it is the closest star to our sun, which makes the planets around Proxima the closest planets to us of any in the universe. Right now, one of the best ways to get information about our neighboring...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Scientist claims life after death is impossible

Science may have bestowed us with gifts of medicines, air travel and the internet - but it is also the bearer of bad news. One scientist thinks we should accept that there is no afterlife and move on with our lives on this earthly plane. Sean Carroll, a cosmologist and...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Discovered an Exotic Magnetic State of Matter

Scientists identify a long-sought magnetic state predicted nearly 60 years ago. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory have discovered a long-predicted magnetic state of matter called an “antiferromagnetic excitonic insulator.”. “Broadly speaking, this is a novel type of magnet,” said Brookhaven Lab physicist Mark...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists visualize electron crystals in a quantum superposition

Princeton scientists are using innovative techniques to visualize electrons in graphene, a single atomic layer of carbon atoms. They are finding that strong interactions between electrons in high magnetic fields drive them to form unusual crystal-like structures similar to those first recognized for benzene molecules in the 1860s by chemist August Kekulé. These crystals exhibit a spatial periodicity that corresponds to electrons being in a quantum superposition. The experiments also show the Kekulé quantum crystals have defects that have no analog to those of ordinary crystals made up of atoms. These findings shed light on the complex quantum phases electrons can form because of their interaction, which underlies a wide range of phenomena in many materials.
CHEMISTRY

