Gas prices already up in response to Russia attack on Ukraine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gas prices have gone up on word of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy says gas stations are raising their prices in response to the jump in the wholesale price.

“In Michigan, prices are starting to jump up to that $3.49 a gallon mark. With this big surge in the price of oil this month, a lot of those racks where stations send their tanker trucks adjusted their prices a bit earlier than normal in light of the big jump,” he said.

De Haan said California could see prices as high as $5 per gallon. He doesn’t anticipate prices getting that high in West Michigan.

“The situation is ongoing, escalations are happening. The U.S. putting severe sanctions on Russia . The back and forth continues. I think by the time we roll around to Memorial Day, we could be spending $4 a gallon or more in West Michigan,” said De Haan.

De Haan says anything big that happens in a major oil producing country can have ripple effects across the globe. When risk goes up that there could be a disruption, it sends prices surging. Russia is the second largest oil producer in the world.

“Russia holds a lot of keys in this potential. They’re a large oil producer,” De Haan said. “If they feel pushed to the brink, it’s not impossible that they could imperil or slow down their oil exports, which would have far-reaching global effects.”

