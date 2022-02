QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small North Texas school district had a big surprise for nearly two dozen of its teachers. Some of those teachers were on the verge of moving to higher paying jobs until a new state program rewarded their hard work and now has them wanting to stay. A total of 19 teachers from Quinlan ISD were called into a meeting they weren’t expecting with their superintendent on Friday, Feb. 18. Some of them were worried they might be in trouble. “I was immediately negative for whatever reason and I ran out of the classroom,” says Jody Delzell, a Ford High...

QUINLAN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO