ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge rules that Ethan Crumbley’s parents will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, a judge ruled Thursday. “After hearing extensive testimony, as well as evidence, and reviewing and viewing extensive exhibits, the court finds that the deaths of the four victims could have been avoided if James and Jennifer...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater

A 79-year-old man is finally standing trial this week, eight years after he fatally shot a man who was texting in a Florida movie theater. Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Chad Oulson in January 2014. Jury selection took place over four days last week, ending Thursday when six jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, according to Stephen Thompson, a spokesperson for Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doctor Gets Probation After Strangling Girlfriend and Killing Father

A Florida doctor has reportedly gotten house arrest and probation after shooting his father and strangling his girlfriend in 2018. Rafael Azulay, 47, was already on probation after three arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend, including felony charge of battery-strangulation, when he asked his parents to visit and then shot his father, court documents showed. His mother later attested that the entire incident was an accident and that she didn’t want her son prosecuted. After signing a plea deal for domestic battery by strangulation and homicide-manslaughter by culpable negligence, Azulay will now spend ten years on probation following two years of house arrest in a home with his mother. For the battery charges, the arrest documents claim Azulay’s girlfriend was afraid to testify against him, claiming he threatened he had a gun and told her he would “bring her to her mother in a body bag.” Now that he is to be released, she told the Miami Herald she’s “making plans to change my name and move out of the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Weep in Court as Son’s Chilling Journal Entry Is Read Out

A district court judge in Michigan ruled Thursday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teen accused of opening fire and killing four classmates at Oxford High School, will stand trial. Prosecutors used a series of witnesses to bolster a narrative around the couple charged with involuntary manslaughter, suggesting that their attention was directed away from their troubled 15-year-old son Ethan Crumbley as he wrestled with violent thoughts before the Nov. 30 shooting. Prosecutors also showed photos of items in Ethan’s room including a coin with a Nazi symbol, ammunition, and silhouette targets pasted on the wall. Entries from Ethan’s journal were read in court, causing his parents to break down crying. In one entry written before the shooting, the teen allegedly wrote, “I have zero help with my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot the school. My parents won’t listen to me.” In another, he allegedly wrote, “I will cause the biggest school shooting Michigan’s history... I have fully mentally lost it after fighting my dark side. My parents won’t help me.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
iheart.com

Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Involuntary Manslaughter#District Court#Oxford High School#Cnn
papermag.com

George Zimmerman's Bullshit Lawsuit Got Dismissed

Thankfully, a judge in Florida just dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit that he filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman’s lawsuit claimed that Martin’s parents, their publisher and two others (Brittany Diamond Eugene and Rachel Jeantel), participated in a conspiracy to get charges filed against him to "destroy his goodwill and reputation in the community,” as well as portray him to be a racist murderer in the book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice could testify in exchange for immunity offer as wife killer seeks new trial

California prosecutors will offer immunity to Juror No. 7 in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson as the convicted wife killer seeks to have his case overturned. Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, then dumping them in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002. They washed up separately months later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Montgomery man sentenced to prison for destruction of property

MONTGOMERY, W.V. (WVNS) – According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., on February 18, 2022, Keith D. Payne, age 54 of Montgomery, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison felony crime of destruction of property. Between April 2 and April 4, 2021, Payne went to the campus of the Mountaineer Challenge […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy