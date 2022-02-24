Does CUSD’s mask rule clash with the state’s mandate?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified’s school board voted Wednesday that students will no longer be removed from class if they refuse to wear a mask. However, the state maintains that students in California classrooms still have to wear a mask – at least until the end of the month.

In a statement, Clovis Unified School District officials say the district continues to follow the state’s mandate but the board is “using their authority to no longer exclude a student from classes as a result of being unmasked.”

In a message to parents, the school district wrote that it remains the expectation that all students will wear face coverings while indoors at school – but adults working with students in schools will be mandated to continue wearing masks.

If a student arrives at school without a face covering, a mask will be offered to the student. If a student refuses to wear a mask indoors, while the student will be allowed to remain in class, parents will be notified and expectations that their child comply will be reiterated. Clovis Unified’s message to parents

The message to parents adds that decision is based on the Governing Board’s continued understanding that the California Department of Public Health has allowed “flexibility to tailor the protocols for enforcing mask requirements to their local circumstances.”

However, a group working to create a union for teachers, ACE (the Association of Clovis Educators), wrote in a statement that the board’s decision generated a lot of questions.

As of now, educators are having to decide between enforcing the state rules or the school district rules. Being caught in the middle is an uncomfortable place, and unfair to teachers. Kristin Heimerdinger, ACE

The state’s Department of Public Health is expected to reevaluate the California-wide masking mandate on Monday.

