ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Does CUSD’s mask rule clash with the state’s mandate?

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPuWe_0eOLHC6x00

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified’s school board voted Wednesday that students will no longer be removed from class if they refuse to wear a mask. However, the state maintains that students in California classrooms still have to wear a mask – at least until the end of the month.

In a statement, Clovis Unified School District officials say the district continues to follow the state’s mandate but the board is “using their authority to no longer exclude a student from classes as a result of being unmasked.”

In a message to parents, the school district wrote that it remains the expectation that all students will wear face coverings while indoors at school – but adults working with students in schools will be mandated to continue wearing masks.

If a student arrives at school without a face covering, a mask will be offered to the student. If a student refuses to wear a mask indoors, while the student will be allowed to remain in class, parents will be notified and expectations that their child comply will be reiterated.

Clovis Unified’s message to parents

The message to parents adds that decision is based on the Governing Board’s continued understanding that the California Department of Public Health has allowed “flexibility to tailor the protocols for enforcing mask requirements to their local circumstances.”

However, a group working to create a union for teachers, ACE (the Association of Clovis Educators), wrote in a statement that the board’s decision generated a lot of questions.

As of now, educators are having to decide between enforcing the state rules or the school district rules. Being caught in the middle is an uncomfortable place, and unfair to teachers.

Kristin Heimerdinger, ACE

The state’s Department of Public Health is expected to reevaluate the California-wide masking mandate on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

CUSD teachers’ group upset following mask mandate vote

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis Unified School District decided to stop enforcing the statewide mask mandate for schools at a special meeting on Wednesday night.  Following the controversial vote, a teachers’ group is now speaking out, saying it’s unfair they were not consulted on this decision. “Most teachers feel that it is chaotic,” said Kristin […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

17 new laborers graduate apprenticeship scheme in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 17 new laborers graduated in a ceremony in Clovis on Friday after completing their 15-week-long pre-apprentice training. As part of the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board’s (FRWDB) ValleyBuild MC3 Apprenticeship Program, students received hands-on experience in several areas of construction. Graduates of the program also received a Certificate of Completion, OSHA certification, forklift […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Community in Huron wants its own high school

HURON, California (KSEE) – On Friday, families in Huron rallied to advocate for a local high school and a school district. Currently, the small city shares a school district with Coalinga.  “Growing up in Huron, I had to attend Coalinga High School, which is about a 20-minute ride but in the bus, it’s about an hour […]
HURON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
Clovis, CA
Education
Clovis, CA
Health
Local
California Education
Clovis, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
YourCentralValley.com

Mariposa elementary school cancels class after students, teachers refuse to wear masks

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KGPE) – An elementary school in Mariposa shut down on Friday because students and teachers refused to wear masks. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, it all started on Thursday, when students and teachers at Woodland Elementary School were removed from their classrooms after refusing to wear masks. “They just don’t want […]
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno gets $5M from state to help rehouse homeless

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the City of Fresno will be awarded $5 million to help clean homeless encampments and rehouse 100 individuals as part of his California Blueprint plan. Fresno is one of the 19 communities that has been awarded funding to help provide shelter or housing to those […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These are the best high schools in California

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cusd#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Clovis Unified#The Governing Board#Ace#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno K9 Jax is retiring from the police department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After seven years’ service, Fresno Police K9 Jax is retiring from the department. In a post on Facebook, the Fresno Police Department wrote that eight-year-old Jax, who is originally from Slovakia, has spent his years of service as a faithful partner to Sgt. Donovan Pope. In addition to his usual duties, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Remembering officers killed in Minkler 12 years ago

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Friday marks 12 years since Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier and Reedley Police Officer Javier Bejar lost their lives during a shootout in Minkler. Bejar and Wahlenmaier were both shot in the line of duty on Feb. 25, 2010. Wahlenmaier died serving a search warrant. Bejar was one of the […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County Ukrainians weigh in on invasion

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Attacks in Eastern Europe are leaving an impact on Ukrainians living and working in Fresno County.  Reverend Gregory Zubacz of the St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clovis could be found lighting candles inside the church Thursday morning. “Some of our relatives notified us they left Lviv and went to Serbia, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested with forged mail keys and 5 IDs, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville police officers arrested a man for being under the influence of drugs – and later discovered the man had reproduced mail keys, plus bank cards and ID cards belonging to other people, officials say. On Feb. 25, at about 12:19 a.m., Porterville Police officers contacted Juan Grijalva at his home […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy