The Dutchess took over the former space of longstanding Ojai spot Azu—which sadly shut down in the summer of 2021. And you can think of this all-day spot from the Rustic Canyon team as a real-life amalgamation of every well-styled photo of 'a boho cabin in Ojai' on the internet. It’s full of antique wallpaper, sturdy wooden furniture, and more quirky things you'd expect to find at a Sunday morning swap meet, like a coat hook shaped like a duck, for instance. Starting at 7am, they serve a rotating list of crumb cakes, sourdough loaves, and other pastries from Kate's Bread. If you stop in for dinner, expect a menu of Burmese-Californian dishes you won’t find anywhere else in town. The tea leaf salad tastes like it's missing something and the samosas were pretty bland, but keep this spot in mind if you’re looking for a fun night out in Ojai.

