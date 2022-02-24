ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Cheryl Burke will 'not be commenting' on her divorce

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Burke "will not be commenting" on her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The 37-year-old dancer...

Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
US Magazine

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence After Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘My Marriage Is Ending’

Cheryl Burke is breaking her silence following the news of her split from husband Matthew Lawrence after two years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
Cheryl Burke
Matthew Lawrence
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Files for Divorce From Michael Jessen

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen, on Valentine's Day, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, Juliana filed for "dissolution of marriage" on Feb. 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Juliana is currently pregnant with her first child with her...
CinemaBlend

Why Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Emily Simpson Believes Her Time On The Show Has Helped Her Marriage

Before all these hefty legal issues and cult church allegations of the quote-unquote “new era” of the Real Housewives franchise – entertaining as it is to now watch – the shows thrived off just relationships in flux for many years. Proper franchise drama entails their relationships with their romantic partners. That’s the brick-and-mortar. And surprisingly, after four seasons under her belt, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson believes her time on the show has actually helped her marriage.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Kansas City Star

Joey Lawrence, Chandie Yawn-Nelson Are Divorced Nearly 2 Years After Split

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson are officially divorced after being married for more than 15 years, Us Weekly confirms. According to court documents obtained by Us, the judgment was filed on Wednesday, February 16, and a private settlement agreement was reached in terms of spousal support, child support and division of assets. The exes will share joint legal custody of their daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Basks In Her New Life In Utah As Sources Spill Ex-Husband Kody May Refuse To Give Her 'Spiritual Divorce'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown doesn't seem to have a care in the world since she packed up her things and ditched her Flagstaff, Ariz. home to move to Utah. The tv personality is fully embracing her new single life, and especially all the extra "grandma time" she gets now that she only lives a few minutes from her daughter, Mykelti, 25, who gave birth to baby Avalon last April.
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira Split: He Files for Divorce Amid Marriage Drama

It’s over (again)! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from the reality star, Life & Style confirmed on Monday, February 7. Larangeira cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” in his January 20, 2022 filing as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by Life & Style. The Staten Island, New York, resident asked a judge to incorporate the terms of the former couple’s marital settlement agreement in the divorce.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

