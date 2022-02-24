ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

We’ve just experienced one of the most mindblowing days in the history of equity markets

By Shawn Tully
Fortune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNever miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Today, Thursday February 23, 2022, the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the NASDAQ notched the biggest one day point gain, measured from the open to the close,...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Equity Markets#Stock#The Gen Xers#Moonshot#Dot Com#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Elon Musk laughed at the idea that Tesla’s German Gigafactory would use too much water. Now it’s a main reason why the plant isn’t open

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When Elon Musk was asked last year whether the factory Tesla Inc. was constructing in Germany would deplete the area’s water supply, he broke out in bellowing laughter and called the notion “completely wrong.”
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Russian stock market is experiencing the fifth worst crash in history

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Fortune

The Ukraine crisis is reshaping global energy markets and could send oil soaring to $140 per barrel, top energy expert predicts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The price of Brent crude, the worldwide benchmark, hit $106 in the early morning hours on Feb. 23, jumping around 10% on news that Russia had invaded Ukraine. The last time the world witnessed Brent at that level was Aug. 1 of 2014, the tail end of a three-year period in which triple-digit oil exerted a major drag on worldwide economies. But over the past nearly eight years, the reign of substantially sub-$100 crude (Brent averaged in the mid-$70s last year and $42 in 2020) helped greatly to enhance growth and hold inflation super-low in most developed nations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy