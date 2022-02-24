ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Energy Files For NFT, Metaverse Trademarks

By Adrian Zmudzinski
 1 day ago
Beverages giant Monster Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for four trademark applications related to non-fungible tokens and metaverse applications. What Happened: USPTO data shows the first filing is...

Related
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $14,304 (5 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,304, which is 1.59x the current floor price of 3.45 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Fast Company

The New York Stock Exchange files trademark for an NFT marketplace

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is eyeing greater ventures in the lucrative NFT trading frenzy, according to its recent filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The filing, submitted February 10, reveals the NYSE’s ambition to launch a platform for cryptocurrency and NFT trading, among other things. Such a platform would pit the centuries-old institution against the likes of crypto unicorn OpenSea—a roughly four-year-old startup that landed a monster $13 billion valuation in January—as well as other popular NFT marketplaces like Rarible and the Winklevoss-owned Nifty Gateway.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

NYSE Makes Suprising Move, Files Trademark Application for NFT Marketplace

This development is the latest twist in the unexpected road of the stock exchange and NFT crossovers. The growth of the non-fungible token space has made the need for a marketplace to trade digital tokens more important. The New York Stock Exchange, yesterday, made a startling move when it filed for a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to register its acronym “NYSE” for several crypto-related products and services. Interestingly, the filing by NYSE showed that the interest of the firm covers virtual reality, augmented reality software, NFT class and online marketplaces.
STOCKS
New York Post

NYSE embraces digital assets and files for NFT, crypto, metaverse-related licenses

The New York Stock Exchange has applied for trademark licenses to launch metaverse, NFT and cryptocurrency-related products, according to a filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office from Feb. 10. While NYSE denies it has imminent plans to launch virtual products, the licenses would allow the stock exchange to...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) announced that the previously announced acquisition of Next Green Wave by Planet 13 was overwhelmingly approved at the special meeting of NGW shareholders, representing 47.73% of issued and outstanding NGW shares voted in person or by proxy at a Friday meeting, with 96.71% voting in favor.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

What Domain Ending Should Your Startup Be? 66.5% of Top Startups Use Dotcom

Have you ever wondered what domain endings are doing well for startups? Startup of the Year Voting ran for 6 months from June 2021 to January 2022. On Valentine’s Day, the startup of the year winners were announced and we open sourced this startup voting data if anyone would like to use it (still cleaning up and better organizing some of the data, thanks for the patience! I wanted to share some early learnings). Of the winners, I analyzed what domain endings successful startups most often chose. “.com” overwhelming led the way with 66.5% of the startups, followed by “.co” (6.4%), “.io (5.4%), “.ai” (1.7%), “.org” (1.5%), “.net” (1.3%) and then a number of niche domain endings used by less than 1% of the Startup of the Year Winners.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Files To Trademark BrightDrop Zevo

General Motors has filed to trademark the terms “BrightDrop Zevo,” “BrightDrop Zevo 600,” and “BrightDrop Zevo 400,” GM Authority has uncovered. The filings may be used as a model names for upcoming all-electric commercial vehicles under the BrightDrop brand. All three patent filings were...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Cryptocurrency: Will Shiba Inu ever go over $1?

Cryptocurrency has really taken off in recent years, but will one of the biggest coins, Shiba Inu, every surpass $1?. The currency, SHIB, rose 26,000,000% in 2021. The value currently sits at $0.000021. This means for it to reach $1 it needs to increase by 4,700,000%. 7 Best Bitcoin and...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Smart Contracts Limit the Metaverse – Fat Contracts Enable It

Phala Network’s design of off-chain contract execution makes fat contracts the perfect complement of smart contracts. Fat contracts are applications deployed on the blockchain and executed by miners. Smart contracts are the perfect choice for implementing financial crypto tokens or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) Fat contracts can use computing power of a single worker (such as a four-core CPU) or even multiple workers. Fat contract features low latency, high-performance, privacy and freedom to re-use existing services.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Sage Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
