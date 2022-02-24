Community Raises Funds For Chick-Fil-A Employees Following Grass Fire

A person was injured in a house fire near North Sheridan and Pine on Thursday says the Tulsa Fire Department. According to TFD, the homeowner called in the fire around 10 a.m. and told firefighters that a leaky propane tank may have been ignited by the pilot light on the stove. Tulsa Fire says the homeowner was the only one in the house at the time and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO