ACHI sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, says reduced testing, at-home tests threaten accuracy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said on February 24 that although the state continues to experience reduced COVID-19 transmission, and reported new cases in school districts reflect the reduction, low testing rates combined with increased at-home testing threaten the accuracy of reporting on new infections at the school district level.

According to a news release from ACHI, due to concerns of accuracy, it anticipates being unable to provide school district-level information on new infections after the week of February 24.

“Because of the prevalence at-home testing that largely is not reported to the Arkansas Department of Health or reflected in our report, and because recent reported laboratory confirmed test rates continue to drop, the numbers displayed on ACHI’s COVID-19 dashboard underrepresent actual infections and, therefore, the risk in each community,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “For the immediate future, I recommend that school leaders and school board members additionally consider county-level information ― which is likely to be more meaningful than school district-level information at this point because of larger population counts ― to inform their policy decisions.”

ACHI says it plans to continue reporting county-level information, in the short term, on its COVID-19 dashboard.

On the week of February 24, 15 of Arkansas’ 234 contiguous public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 97 last week, according to ACHI, citing its analysis of Arkansas Department of Health data current as of February 21.

ACHI’s update of the school districts map on its COVID-19 dashboard shows that 15 districts are shaded red to signify 14-day infection rates of 0.5%. That number is down from 97 last week.

No district is shaded purple to signify a 14-day infection rate of 1%, down from three last week.

For the second week in a row, no district is shaded pink for a 14-day infection rate of 2% of the local population.

ACHI also updated vaccination rates on its dashboard. 26 school districts have achieved vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents. Bentonville and Eureka Springs have a vaccination rate of at least 60%.

