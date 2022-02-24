FC Tulsa prepares for second preseason trip

Records: ORU 18-10, 12-5 Summit League; South Dakota 17-11, 10-7 Scenarios: ORU is in a tight race with North Dakota State and Kansas City for second place in the Summit League entering the last day of the league’s regular season. Kansas City hosts South Dakota State and N.D. State hosts North Dakota Saturday, and the results from the three games will determine seedings for the Summit League Tournament next week: If all win, ORU will finish fourth; If ORU wins and both N.D. State and Kansas City lose, ORU will finish second. If ORU and Kansas City win but N.D. State loses, ORU will finish second. If ORU and N.D. State win but Kansas City loses, ORU will finish third. If ORU loses, it will finish fourth regardless of results from other games.

