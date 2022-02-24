ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Tulsa prepares for second preseason trip

By Barry Lewis
Tulsa World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Tulsa will continue its preseason schedule with two matches in Texas. On Saturday, FC Tulsa will visit San Antonio FC at 1 p.m. at Toyota Field and then meet Houston Dynamo 2 at Houston Sports Park at 11 a.m. Monday. San Antonio is a familiar USL Championship opponent...

Tulsa World

Golden Hurricane seeks revenge on Pirates in North Carolina

3 p.m. Saturday, Minges Colliseum, Greenville, N.C. Records: Tulsa 9-17, 3-12 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 14-13, 5-10 Leading the way: With 16.2 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin lead TU’s offensive attack. Horne ranks fifth in the AAC in that category, Griffin seventh.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

Second half surge leads SMU men's basketball past Tulsa

It took 20 minutes, but the SMU men’s basketball team found its rhythm in the second half against Tulsa on Wednesday night in a 75-61 win. The first half showed glimpses of what the Mustangs did in Sunday’s win against Memphis. But it was also sloppy. Over the final 20 minutes of the game, SMU was smoother on offense, worked harder on defense and pulled out to a 22-point lead as part of a 19-1 run. They went on to ease to victory.
TULSA, OK
State
Texas State
Laredo Morning Times

United drops Edinburg Vela to move into Regional Quarterfinals

The United Longhorns are Area Champions following a 40-35 win over Edinburg Vela. Eliud Fernandez and Diego Saldana accounted for every United point in the fourth quarter. Fernandez did an adequate job filling in for the injured Carlos Castro, scoring a game-high 13 points in the biggest moment of his athletic life. Saldana made United's go-ahead bucket in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns flipped the game in the second half, outscoring the Sabercats 24-13. Neither team made a 3-pointer in the entire game. The Longhorns will face state-ranked San Antonio Brennan in the Regional Quarterfinals.
LAREDO, TX
Tulsa World

ORU-South Dakota will factor into final conference standings

Records: ORU 18-10, 12-5 Summit League; South Dakota 17-11, 10-7 Scenarios: ORU is in a tight race with North Dakota State and Kansas City for second place in the Summit League entering the last day of the league’s regular season. Kansas City hosts South Dakota State and N.D. State hosts North Dakota Saturday, and the results from the three games will determine seedings for the Summit League Tournament next week: If all win, ORU will finish fourth; If ORU wins and both N.D. State and Kansas City lose, ORU will finish second. If ORU and Kansas City win but N.D. State loses, ORU will finish second. If ORU and N.D. State win but Kansas City loses, ORU will finish third. If ORU loses, it will finish fourth regardless of results from other games.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Former Union star Ethan Chargois looking forward to strong finish of lone season at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Ethan Chargois used the word “blessing” multiple times during a recent interview. The former Union High School star pointed at the opportunity to finish his college career close to home. He mentioned the chance to make an impact during Porter Moser’s first season as the Sooners coach. He’s thankful for all of the friends he has made during four years at SMU and his lone year at OU.
TULSA, OK
Person
Eric Bird
WCNC

Charlotte FC preparing for inaugural match after years of anticipation

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Supporters of Charlotte Football Club made their way to the nation's capital on Friday, ready to cheer on the MLS franchise after years of anticipation. Charlotte FC will play its inaugural match on Saturday at 6 p.m. against D.C. United. Charlotte may not have the...
MLS
Tulsa World

Oilers update: Weekend home series opens Friday against Rapid City

Up next: Tulsa hosts the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center. Records: Tulsa is 24-21-1-2 (51 points, .531), fourth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Rapid City is 25-19-4-3 (57 points, .559), third in the Mountain. Promotions: Friday —...
NHL
#Fc Tulsa#Fc Tucson#San Antonio Fc#Houston Dynamo 2
Laredo Morning Times

Three Laredo teams move on to Area Round

Four Laredo teams were in action Tuesday night in the UIL state playoffs and three moved on to the Area Round. St. Augustine played Wednesday night. Check back online Thursday and in Friday's paper for more on that game. United overcomes early deficit to defeat SA O'Connor The United Longhorns are moving on to the Area Round of the playoffs after taking down San Antonio O'Connor 55-52 on Tuesday night at Alice High School. United got down early in this one by as much as nine in the first half, but Ramon Chavez did all he...
LAREDO, TX
Tulsa World

Huge second period sends Rapid City to big win over Oilers

Six unanswered Rapid City goals put the Tulsa Oilers into a deficit they could not overcome Friday night at the BOK Center. After leading midway through the opening period, the Oilers could not find the net over the next 40 minutes and could not stop the Rush from scoring, falling 6-1 before a crowd of 5,716.
NHL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL

