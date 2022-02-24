ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power. The recall covers certain F-250 and...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford F-250 Is the Noisiest Big Pickup Truck

The 2022 Ford F-250 is a massive pickup truck that is designed to do serious hauling and carrying. Thanks to its size, it competes with relatively few other pickup trucks. Yet there is one area in particular that the F-250 falls behind others in its class, and that’s noise. While the 2022 F-250 is ranked third out of seven Consumer Reports-rated pickup trucks, it comes in last as far as noise goes. What gives?
CARS
iheart.com

Ford Recalls 330,000 Mustangs And 250,00 Super Duty Pickup Trucks

Ford announced two recalls affecting 580,000 vehicles in the United States. The first recall is for 250,000 Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks with gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts produced between 2017 and 2022. Ford said that heat and noise insulators can loosen and come in contact with...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford Pickups#Ford F 250#Ford F Series#Vehicles#Detroit#Super Duty
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

C8 Corvette Ripped In Half And Then Caught On Fire

The police haven’t released the details, but you can pretty much guess what happened. The Corvette C8 was designed to drive to the extreme, in the right conditions and with the right driver. When the wrong driver on the wrong road tries to flex with one, it will always end the same, on a long enough timeline. Such was the case for this rare Slime Green C8 Corvette, which was only very recently purchased.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What 2022 Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission?

The best form of anti-theft in a vehicle in the US is a manual transmission. Most people don’t know how to drive one and don’t need that knowledge. If you’re driving a vehicle made in recent years, it’s unlikely to have a manual transmission at all. Pickup trucks in the past offered manual options for those who liked driving their truck. While most of them are gone, a few 2022 pickup trucks still have a manual transmission.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

SVE Announces 750-Horsepower 2022 GMC Syclone

New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has announced the new 2022 GMC Syclone, a supercharged, all-wheel-drive pickup monster throwing down a whopping 750 horsepower. Taking after the spirit of the original GMC Syclone produced in the early ‘90s, the new 2022 GMC Syclone from SVE stuffs big power and...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 Crate Engine Now Available

Late last year, Chevrolet announced a new crate engine at SEMA that people looking for a big block high horsepower engine drooled over immediately. The engine is the ZZ632/1000, and as its name implies, it displaces 632 cubic inches and makes 1000 horsepower. The massive engine is available to purchase at an MSRP of right at $38,000.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Insane 10-Wheel Chevrolet Silverado Has A 1,425-HP V8

Priced at just over $65,000, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most outlandish trucks money can buy. Serious off-roading skills and a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 make the Ford a truly unique proposition for truck lovers. But what if your tastes are a bit more eccentric? If that's the case, specialist car dealer Gateway Classic Cars has just the answer.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Ford GT Production Nears The End

If you’re a Ford fan, the GT supercar has been a big bragging point. Even some non-Ford fans have admired these technological wonders, which have showcased some of the best the Blue Oval has to offer. However, we knew from the beginning production would be limited. The end is drawing nigh as the 2022 model year is the last.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Trucks to Buy and Not Buy Explained by a Chevrolet Mechanic

Thinking about buying a used Chevy truck, but not sure which model in what eras are the keepers worth investing in? Here’s the latest from an experienced Chevrolet truck owner and mechanic who offers this guide about Chevy truck specifics and which you should and should not buy…and why.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford patents magnetic truck bed

Ford is looking to patent a magnetic truck bed, according to a patent application first spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January, the application describes embedding magnets in pickup beds to help secure loads. Between four and six magnets could be used, according to drawings included with the patent application.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Ram 1500 Have a Dodge Engine?

Dodge used to make trucks. The Dodge Ram pickups were a legendary line of trucks until Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) split Dodge and Ram apart for the 2010 model year. Today, you can get the Ram 1500 with the same engines you find in Dodge muscle cars. But you can also order your truck with some special Ram-only powerplants.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lada Niva Monster Is Russia's Answer To The Ford Bronco Raptor

In July last year, Lada unveiled the range-topping Niva Bronto as its most capable production off-roader. However, the Niva platform can easily accommodate even more upgrades than the factory is ready to install. A great example of a highly modified Niva comes from the German firm ZUBR and the best thing about it is that it’s currently up for sale. It’s not cheap but we’ll get to the price in a minute.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Front Grille Spotted For First Time

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor, along with its more civilized counterparts, is no longer the mysterious boogeyman it once was, thanks to the reveal of the global version of Ford’s next generation mid-size pickup and tasty tidbits of information that Ford Authority previously brought to light. Additionally, the debut of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor further lifted the curtain on what will almost certainly make its way to the pickup. Now, our photographers have captured the off-road performance variant’s front grille for the first time.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy