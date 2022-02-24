Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor, along with its more civilized counterparts, is no longer the mysterious boogeyman it once was, thanks to the reveal of the global version of Ford’s next generation mid-size pickup and tasty tidbits of information that Ford Authority previously brought to light. Additionally, the debut of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor further lifted the curtain on what will almost certainly make its way to the pickup. Now, our photographers have captured the off-road performance variant’s front grille for the first time.
