Albuquerque, NM

Missing person bills signed by governor

By Scott Brown
 1 day ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, the governor signed legislation addressing cases of missing and murdered indigenous New Mexicans. Governor Lujan Grisham signed Senate bills 12 and 13 at Albuquerque’s Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

SB-12 establishes a new position in the attorney general’s office – a missing person specialist – dedicated to these cases. SB-13 creates an annual Missing in New Mexico event that aims to connect families of missing New Mexicans with law enforcement agencies and it doesn’t just apply to indigenous, but all missing people.

“We will bring real accountability, prevention, and justice to every New Mexican and every indigenous community and family in this state and beyond,” said the governor.

New Mexico currently has 926 missing person cases across the state.

