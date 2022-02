Another round of new bars opened in recent weeks, and each is unique in concept and location. Geographically, they span from Southlake to the Near Southside, from Keller to the Cultural District, and from Grapevine to the Stockyards. One is a purposely hidden speakeasy and another shares a name with a TV network. Each are worth a visit this month for experiencing something new and sipping something tasty, too. Here are the six best new bars to check out this month.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO