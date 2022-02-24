Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Sean Greene

A senior at SUNY Potsdam was found shot dead on a road near campus on Friday, prompting a lockdown warning before authorities established her killing was an isolated incident.Elizabeth Howell, 21, was from Patterson, New York, about a five-hour drive south of the state university campus where she’d been set to graduate this year with a degree in music education. A man 10 years her senior, Michael J. Snow, from Massena – just 24 miles from Potsdam – has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.SUNY Potsdam and authorities say the 31-year-old had no affiliation with the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO