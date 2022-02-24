ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Ukraine calls for @Russia to be removed from Twitter

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdS6M_0eOLE5YO00
© Associated Press/Sergei Grits

The official Twitter account for Ukraine sent out a call Thursday for the official Twitter account of Russia to be removed from the platform.

“hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here,” tweeted the official Ukrainian account.

“no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms,” the tweet added. “they should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people @TwitterSupport.”

Ukraine’s public call for Russia’s removal from Twitter came after a wave of tweets regarding the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine early Thursday.

The Ukrainian account tweeted in the early hours of the morning: “#RussiaInvadedUkraine Today, on February 24 at 5AM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. #StayWithUkraine, stay tuned for updates on Ukraine’s official sources and channels in English and support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy in Europe.”

The tweet also included the hashtags #StopRussianAggression and #UkraineUnderAttack.

Ukraine’s account encouraged users of social media sites to use their platforms to support Ukraine and fight against misinformation.

A page for the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center linked to in one of the Ukrainian account’s tweets said that “Russian troops in Ukraine are not 'peacekeepers', they are invaders.”

“The so-called ‘L/DPR’ in eastern Ukraine are not ‘self-declared republics; or ‘breakaway regions’, they are the Russian puppet republics,” the page added. “The occupying forces are not ‘Russia-backed separatists’ or ‘rebels’, they are Russian formed, led and financed proxy forces.”

“Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine,” the Ukrainian account wrote, urging Twitter users to side with Ukraine against the Russian government’s actions. “Wherever you are, whatever you do, you can help Ukraine now. You can help Ukraine against Russian aggression.”

The official Russian Twitter account has not posted on the platform since the invasion began.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Ukrainian#Twittersupport#Kremlin#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Russia
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance. Asked whether Putin’s threat of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

488K+
Followers
59K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy