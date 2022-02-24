Sewell Mtn. man arrested for burglary, destruction of property

A woman was arrested for trespassing into the Texas A&M International University campus, authorities said. Grecia Atenea Limon, 25, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with criminal trespass. A university spokesperson confirmed that Limon is not a student. On Feb. 19, Limon was issued a criminal trespass warning for the TAMIU campus. The TAMIU police officer told Limon that she was not allowed back on campus or she would be in violation of the trespass warning, states an arrest affidavit. Limon signed the warning. But on Feb. 20, Limon was seen on campus within the police department building. She entered the lobby of the building. Limon was then found in violation of the trespass warning and was arrested.

