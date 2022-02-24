Kosciusko Warrant Amnesty Week set for March
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Kosciusko police announced Warrant Amnesty week will be from March 14 to March 19, 2022.
The Kosciusko Municipal Court will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.Amnesty Days to be held in Jackson
Anyone who has a Contempt of Court warrant for old fines/costs, the court will waive the $394.25 fee, and they would only pay for the old fines/costs. The warrant will be cancelled upon payment.
If someone has a Failure to Appear warrant, they can pay all of their outstanding citations. and the court will waive the $244.25 fee and cancel the FTA warrant upon payment.
If you are unsure of your status, contact the court office at 662-289-7935 for verification.
