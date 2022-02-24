Zoom Being Held in March for Residents Interested in Running for School Board

9-thousand free COVID-19 rapid test kits will be heading to Ontario County. The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has announced their partnership with the county to distribute the kits, which each contain two tests. The kits will go to 30 local nonprofit human service providers. Agencies had to sign-up in advance to receive the tests. United Way currently has no more to distribute.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO