ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Zoom Being Held in March for Residents Interested in Running for School Board

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wanted to run for a seat on your local school board and just weren’t sure what steps to take to make that happen,...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

City of Auburn Working on Homelessness, Building New Complex

The City of Auburn is working on homelessness in the city and Cayuga County as a whole. Partnering with the Syracuse based organization Housing Visions, one project they’ll be undertaking is tearing down and rebuilding Chapel House’s Grant Ave location. House Visions Vice-President of Business Development Christopher Trevisani spoke at Thursday’s city council meeting.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Bidding for New Lodi Town Hall Could Begin in April

Lodi decided to build a new town hall in January, and FingerLakes1 reports bidding on the project could begin in a few months. In an interview, Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart said he’s hoping to have bids open in April. He also says there’s a possibility of including space in the new building for the Food4All pantry.
LODI, NY
FL Radio Group

Construction Starts at Sterling Nature Center

The Sterling Nature Center is starting construction on its new building. Governor Hochul made the announcement Friday that the new building will improve tourism to the region and provide the public with exhibits about lake shore protection. 3.2-million dollars have been awarded to Cayuga County for the project through the...
STERLING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, NY
City
Wayne, NY
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Urges Residents to Take Broadband Survey

The Seneca County municipal government is part of a statewide project aimed to better understand your experience with and access to broadband. The county is requesting residents complete a survey to ensure accurate representation of broadband needs within the community. Visit www.senecacountybroadband.com by March 18, 2022, to complete the survey...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

9-Thousand COVID Test Kits Heading to Ontario County

9-thousand free COVID-19 rapid test kits will be heading to Ontario County. The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has announced their partnership with the county to distribute the kits, which each contain two tests. The kits will go to 30 local nonprofit human service providers. Agencies had to sign-up in advance to receive the tests. United Way currently has no more to distribute.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Money Coming to Repair Trails at Sterling Nature Center

The Sterling Nature Center has received 4 million dollars. through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Most of the money is going to construct a new building on the site; however, over 800-thousand dollars is going to trail repair. Nature Center Director Jim D’Angelo says the work will go to repair flood damage.
STERLING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Onondaga Co. Legislator Looking to Represent Auburn in State Senate

“To be a good lawmaker, you have to be consistent.”. That’s the message of Onondaga County Legislator and former TV news reporter Julie Abbott. Abbott is seeking the Republican nomination in the newly redrawn 52nd State Senate district against incumbent State Senator John Mannion. That district includes the City of Auburn, a portion of Syracuse, and ten towns in Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Democrats Pick Conole

The Cayuga County Democratic Party has selected their candidate for Congress. Iraq War veteran 43-year old Francis Conole was selected last night. Conole beat out six other Democrats on the committee’s ballot for the new 22nd Congressional District seat. Last week, Conole won the backing of the Onondaga County...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

City of Geneva Issues Winter Parking Restrictions

In preparation for Friday’s snowfall, the City of Geneva is enforcing its winter parking restrictions beginning at 2:00am and continuing through Sunday. No parking on city streets will be permitted, except streets marked with alternative parking signage. The city says that, if you park on alternate streets or in downtown municipal lots, please follow alternate parking rules.
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FL Radio Group

Chris Jacobs Picks Up Another Endorsement

The Erie County Republican Party has given its endorsement to Congressman Chris Jacobs in his bid for the redrawn 24th Congressional District which covers parts of Cayuga, Ontario, and Seneca Counties as well as all of Wayne County. In a press release, party chairman Karl Simmeth said “… he is the right man for the job.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Town of Geneva Moving Forward With Fourth Water Well

The town of Geneva has three wells at Kashong Point that produce water that they provide not only for residents but also for the towns of Seneca, Benton, and eventually, the town of Torrey. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says in conjunction with the town of Seneca, they have created a fourth well but there’s still more work to go.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

DiNapoli Urging State to Fund Green Job Programs

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is urging the state to fund more programs to grow its green economy. In a press release DiNapoli said “climate change is driving a concerted effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resiliency. To be successful, we need trained individuals who can fill these jobs.”
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landlords to Get COVID Rent Relief

Help is on the way for a number of landlords impacted by COVID-19 in the city of Auburn. Clerk Chuck Mason says City Council has approved an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant COVID funding and will help landlords who operate one-to-four unit properties with tenants that were unable to pay rent during the pandemic.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy