Reston, VA

Fairfax Connector adding enhanced bus service in Reston-Herndon, connections to Metrorail Silver Line stations

By Christy Matino
 1 day ago

RESTON-HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Commuting around the Reston-Herndon region will soon become easier for commuters.

On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved service improvements for the Fairfax Connector bus service.

The enhancements will include connections to Metro’s new Silver Line stations in Fairfax County, including Herndon Station, Reston Town Station, and Innovation Center Station.

However, the plan isn’t just for easier Metro access. Leaders are hoping to make it easier for everyone to get from point A to point B.

“The riders of our system — of these Connector routes — aren’t just going to Metro…In fact, more of these riders were going from place to place within the Reston-Herndon area,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn.

The updates are the result of a three-year “ community and stakeholder engagement process to envision a transit network that preserves the best of the existing system while linking with new Metrorail Silver Line Stations and creating new connections based on travel patterns, growth, and service demand in the area,” according to a county press release.

The plan has a simpler route structure than before, ultimately helping residents access hospitals, schools and work hubs in the region.

Changes will start when the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) begins service to the new Silver Line stations.

