Things continue to get wild on discovery+'s new series Love Off The Grid, and fan-favorite couple Jen and Charlie are hitting a few snags after moving in together. In an exclusive clip ahead of Sunday, Jan. 6's episode, Jen struggles to adapt to life off the grid in Charlie's remote North Carolina cabin. While the lack of bathroom privacy can be assuaged with some homemade breakfast from Charlie, a clogged water pipe makes showering impossible for Jen.

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO