Etsy Shares Soar After Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Etsy soared as much as 18% in extended trading on Thursday. The company reported fourth-quarter results that topped estimates on the top and the bottom line. However, Etsy gave weak guidance for the first quarter, blaming it on tough comparisons with the year-earlier period when the digital retailer had...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

