Electric vehicle charging stations to come to some Maryland parks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks and Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation, both of which are part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, have partnered with Pepco to expand charging options for electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

Over the next two years, Pepco will build 94 additional electric vehicle (EV) chargers in 26 parks throughout Montgomery and Prince Georges counties.

“We are so excited about this collaboration with Pepco, which will allow electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles while enjoying our parks. Expanding access to electric vehicle charging stations is yet another way the parks department is helping support a more sustainable future,” said Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks.

“This program will allow the Department to support sustainability efforts in the region and Prince George’s County. We are excited to begin charger locations installation in the spring/summer of 2022,” stated Bill Tyler, director of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation. “This will help meet the future demand of EV users at our facilities.”

According to Montgomery County officials, the initiative will help build a healthier environment by reducing emissions. They hope that the project will equitably advance EV and clean energy for residents and work towards the goal for carbon neutrality for company operations by 2050.

“We know our customers and communities are becoming increasingly interested in cleaner and more efficient forms of transportation, including electric vehicles,” said Donna Cooper, Pepco region president. “We are excited about this partnership with Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties and continuing our support in developing a robust and accessible public EV charging network across Maryland, with equity and inclusion being a priority. We are working hard to advance a reliable energy platform that connects our communities and supports the climate goals of the regions we serve as well as our broader mission to power a cleaner and brighter future.”

