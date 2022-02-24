ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Etsy and More

By Yun Li, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Beyond Meat — Shares of the meat alternative producer tumbled more than 11% in extended trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss and shrinking revenue for its fourth quarter. Beyond Meat also released a...

