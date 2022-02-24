ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge rules that Ethan Crumbley's parents will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter

By Laura Ly, Holly Yan, Amir Vera, CNN
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, a judge ruled Thursday. "After hearing extensive testimony, as well as evidence, and reviewing and viewing extensive exhibits, the court finds that the deaths of the four victims could have been avoided if James and Jennifer...

www.albanyherald.com

